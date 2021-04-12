The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 15,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The company has a market cap of £33.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.53.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.