The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of The RealReal worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,243 shares of company stock worth $4,100,121. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REAL opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.