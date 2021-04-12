The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $467.76 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $467.76 million and approximately $106.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00244434 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

