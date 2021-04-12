The Sandbox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106.22 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $467.76 million and approximately $106.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00244434 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

