The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.38

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

