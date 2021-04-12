The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.18 Million

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $225.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.96 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $926.72 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $972.55 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $989.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

