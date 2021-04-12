The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $649,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.