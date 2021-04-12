The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,441 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of The Timken worth $56,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

