The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 5.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE TD opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

