The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.95.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $692.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $206.55 and a 52-week high of $972.80.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
