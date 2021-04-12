The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $692.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $206.55 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.