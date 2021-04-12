The Transfer Token Reaches Market Cap of $949.71 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $949.71 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00015012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

