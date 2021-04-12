The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.