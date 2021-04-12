The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.25) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,129 ($14.75). The firm has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 978.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

