The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

DIS traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.88. 235,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

