The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $185.90. 245,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

