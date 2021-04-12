The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $13.05. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

