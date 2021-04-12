The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $27.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.