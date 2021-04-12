THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $877,439.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

