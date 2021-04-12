Theta Fuel Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $37.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.00371105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

