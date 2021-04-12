Thisoption Achieves Market Cap of $7.98 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $7.98 million and $6.67 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars.

