Thisoption Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $7.26 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

