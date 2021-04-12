Thomas John Dietz Acquires 2,500 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $21,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

