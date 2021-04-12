THORChain Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $139.88 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,825,761 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

