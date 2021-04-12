Thore Cash Reaches Market Cap of $31,877.24 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $31,877.24 and $103,859.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00404961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

