ThoreCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,552.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $28,552.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $11,777.17 or 0.19466206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00289572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00710651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.91 or 1.00623668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.00954827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00018234 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

