ThreeFold Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $9.75 million and $93,042.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.33 or 0.00707319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,114.03 or 1.00204234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.37 or 0.00992428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

