Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $475,600.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $23.90. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,404. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
