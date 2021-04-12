Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $475,600.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $23.90. 656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,404. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,110,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

