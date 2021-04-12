Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 36,981.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,871 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THBR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THBR shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ THBR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.20. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,421. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

