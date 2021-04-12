Thunder Token 1-Day Volume Tops $10.74 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $151.15 million and $10.74 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.00378019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

