Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and $1.26 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

