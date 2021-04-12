Tidex Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00292837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00700054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.37 or 1.00634987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.00796371 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.