Tidex Token (TDX) Price Up 70.5% Over Last Day

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $568.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00275117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00711899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.55 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.00984914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

