TigerCash Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $24.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $783.99 or 0.01306224 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

