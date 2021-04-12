Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 275,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,771,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

