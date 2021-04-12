Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Down 11.7%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 220,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 168,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

