TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $2.16 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $115.36 million and $5.20 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.