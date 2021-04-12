TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $146,189.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.53 or 0.99962893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006553 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

