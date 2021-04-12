Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $36,096.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $60.13. 2,131,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.