Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.69

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 2131806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 881,297 shares of company stock worth $48,450,549 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

