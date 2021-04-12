TOP (TOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

