TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $219.27 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

