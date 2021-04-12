Topcon Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topcon in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $13.17 on Monday. Topcon has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

