TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.80. TORM shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -363.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

