Tornado Market Cap Reaches $463,188.36 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $463,188.36 and $454,655.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.20 or 0.00127018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00705327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.79 or 0.99839844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.41 or 0.00969791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

