Total (EPA:FP) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.00 ($51.76).

Total stock opened at €37.85 ($44.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.90. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

