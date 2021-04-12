Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. 62,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Total by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Total by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.