Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.
NYSE:TOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. 62,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Total by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Total by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
