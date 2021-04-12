TotemFi (TOTM) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Day

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, TotemFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00006135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $570,923.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,540 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

