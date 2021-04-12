Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.00. 1,405,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 375,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Cormark raised Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a market cap of C$422.99 million and a PE ratio of -34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

