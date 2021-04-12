Tourist Token Price Up 497% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 590.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $421,315.75 and $698.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 497% against the US dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

