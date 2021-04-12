Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 32,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 3,120 call options.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 453,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

