Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 32,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 3,120 call options.
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 453,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
